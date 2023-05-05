New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Tihar jail, Director General (Prison) Sanjay Baniwal met Delhi LG VK Saxena on Friday and presented a detailed report on the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the jail premises, said Delhi LG House sources.

In this connection, nine staff members of Tihar jail, including the Assistant Superintendent, have been suspended after a CCTV visual of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya getting stabbed by his rival gang members inside Tihar Jail went viral on Friday.

The second CCTV visual of the macabre murder showed that fellow inmates continued stabbing the prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

The footage from the CCTV camera mounted on the wall of Central Gallery inside Tihar Jail, is from around 6:15 am on May 2. The police personnel could be seen standing near Tillu Tajpuriya, lying on the floor, and watching three men stabbing the gangster with weapons, fashioned out of lockup grills.

Earlier on Thursday, the first set of CCTV footage emerged. The footage was from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police official was seen. Some prisoners could be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers. Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on May 2.

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak alias Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw. According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since. (ANI)

