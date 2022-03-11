Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a district town planner while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for extending favour in the development of an illegal colony.

"In addition, a huge recovery of Rs 78.64 lakh in cash along with details of movable and immovable properties has been made during the course of investigation from his residential premises," a state government statement said here quoting a spokesperson of the Haryana Vigilance Bureau.

The accused has been identified as Vikram Singh, 37, it said. He was posted in Karnal.

The Vigilance has also arrested his driver for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Sharing the modus operandi of the accused official, a spokesperson said he "facilitated development of illegal colonies and obtained protection money for not demolishing the roads and constructions in such areas".

"The Bureau had received a complaint in this connection against the accused officer. After verifying the information, the Bureau's team laid a trap on Friday and caught Vikram Singh and his driver red-handed while accepting the bribe," he said.

Later, the Vigilance sleuths recovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 78,64,630 from his house, he said.

"Jewellery and documents pertaining to agricultural land, a flat and 12 plots have been recovered. Documents detailing investments in shares, mutual funds and cryptocurrencies have also been recovered," the spokesperson said, as per the statement.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he said.

