Chandigarh [India], October 28 (ANI): A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held under the chairmanship of Nishant Kumar Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, to review the ongoing road safety and infrastructure works in the city, a release said on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Traffic & Security), officials from the Engineering Department, the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Calls Mahagathbandhan's 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Prann' Poll Manifesto 'Bunch of Lies'.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Engineering Department to use bitumen material for constructing cycle tracks instead of concrete, as it provides better performance and comfort for cyclists.

He also expressed concern over the slow progress of the cycle track work from Hallomajra Light Point to Behlana Light Point and instructed officials to complete it as soon as possible.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha Landfall Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal Starts Landfall Near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Process To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed that all road signage, including speed limit and traffic advisory boards, should follow the latest guidelines issued by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) to maintain uniformity and national standards.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the recent safety measures implemented in the city, such as installing 'rumble strips' to control vehicle speed and enhance safety, marking zebra crossings and stop lines at key junctions to improve lane discipline and pedestrian safety, and setting up Adaptive Traffic Control (ATC) signals at important intersections like Sectors 52/53-42/43 and 41/42-54/55 for better traffic management.

He emphasised the need to complete all ongoing projects on time to improve road safety, ensure smoother traffic flow, and make commuting safer for all residents of Chandigarh, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)