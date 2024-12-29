Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) The 'DJ Lockup' campaign against drunk driving is back in Assam, supporting the state police in the 'No Regret New Year' drive focusing on road safety during the festive season.

After debuting in Assam Police's social media campaign in 2022, 'DJ Lockup' is again urging partygoers to drink responsibly and avoid ending up in jail.

"Party responsibly or meet the ultimate party crasher: #DJLockup. He's spinning behind the bars, and trust us, it's not the vibe you want. Don't drink and drive," goes a social media post by Assam Police.

In another post, it says, "Join us for the #DJLockup Night! Where the beats are hot, but the bars are cold. Stag entry allowed."

It includes a ‘line-up' of ‘DJ Lockup, DJ Breathalyzer, MC Seatbelt & DJ No-Drunk-Driving, DJ Sober Rider feat. The Safe Squad'.

It specifies a 'dress code' of 'helmets, seatbelts & good decisions', appealing the public to 'party smart, stay safe'.

"Hottest New Year Deal! Drive sober, regret nothing, and wake up without handcuffs or a hangover," goes another post by the state police.

"The whole idea behind this campaign is to reach out to the young in their own language, so that the message of following road safety measures and avoiding drunken driving goes out to them," special director general of police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh told PTI.

"An entire campaign to ensure that roads remain safe is being run by police and transport departments as envisioned and directed by the chief minister, who is very concerned about ensuring the safety of all citizens," he added.

‘DJ Lockup' was unveiled by the state police in its campaign against drunk or rash driving on New Year's Eve in 2022 and it had inspired not just police forces from other parts of the country -- UP, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, and Shimla among others -- but also from Africa and Europe to post similar messages.

The campaigns are not limited to creating awareness against drunk driving alone, they are focused on ensuring road safety as a whole, said an officer with Guwahati Traffic police.

Singh added, "Short reels and videos on driving precautions to be taken in fog conditions and for picnic-goers to enjoy the celebrations safely have also been released. We want everyone to enjoy the holiday season till Bihu without any mishaps."

Besides police, other government wings like the transport department, have come out with similar videos and these are being shared across social media platforms and media for greater awareness.

"Picnic season is here! While you party, don't forget to follow the SOPs – safety first always," urged a state police post, with a poster adding, "Pack the snacks, not regrets. Stay safe this picnic season".

The Assam Police campaign has also tweaked popular film titles to create popular culture memes for putting across the messages in a catchy manner.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenga Par Drunk Driver Nahi', 'Andaz Apna Apna Lekin Safety Sabki Sabki', 'Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara Seatbelt Lagao' and 'Dil Chahta Hai But Law Doesn't. Drive Sober' are some such innovations.

Assam Police has ‘partnered' with heroes and superheroes, from Hamlet and James Bond to Iron Man and Captain America, over the last two years in fighting crime, generating awareness against social ills and promoting road safety measures.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said recently that Assam is the only major state in the country to record a reduction in road accident fatalities.

"While Assam has seen dip in accident fatalities, the time period till January is very crucial to maintain these numbers. We'll carry out extensive measures to ensure our roads are safe for all," said in a post on X.

"Overall accidents and fatalities have seen a reduction of around 15 per cent. Many districts have seen a dip in accidents following enforcement of instruction of last review meeting," he added, though he did not specify the time period.

