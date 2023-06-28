New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has appointed 11 nodal officers, assigning each of them four to nine assembly constituencies, to take steps to mitigate the problem of waterlogging in coordination with PWD and MCD officials.

In view of monsoon, the board in an order issued last week directed officials to monitor 41 vulnerable points, including Lothian Road, the railway underpass on Minto Road, Loni Road, MB Road, Hanuman Setu and Ring Road.

It also said adequate staff should be deployed round the clock for operating sewage pumping stations. The order came into effect from June 27.

The order directed all chief engineers and assistant chief engineers to be in touch with their counterparts in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD), and make joint efforts to mitigate the problem of waterlogging.

It also had the details of nodal officers. Each nodal officer has four to nine assembly constituencies under them.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) also directed that all pumps and motors of sewage pumping stations should be made functional and generator sets stationed at critical installation.

"Tappings constructed for trapping of sewage from storm water drains should be closed to ensure free flow of storm water during monsoon months," read the order.

The DJB also directed that all deep excavation works should be stopped. It should be ensured that trenches are filled and surplus soil removed on a daily basis after completion of work, it said.

"It should be ensured that trenches are properly barricaded, precaution/diversion boards are fixed at appropriate locations and lighting arrangements during night hours are in place. It shall be ensured that all the storm water drains/street drains are cleared of the 'malba'/surplus earth during and after execution of DJB works," it said.

The order also directed that adequate filtered water supply should be arranged to avoid water borne diseases.

"During the monsoon, rainwater along with debris is likely to enter into sewerage system. Accordingly, it will be prudent to keep the super suckers/jetting machine ready for these locations so that prompt and immediate action is taken for the removal of blockages/debris etc," it said.

The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset.

