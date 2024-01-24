Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed his happiness over the Union Government's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and urged the Central government to confer Bharat Ratna to former Karnataka CM D Devaraj Urs.

"The decision to award the prestigious Bharat Ratna posthumously to two-time former CM of Bihar, Shri. Karpoori Thakur during his birth centenary celebrations is indeed a welcome one! Lovingly called as the 'Jan Nayak', he was revered for championing the cause of backward classes, and this award is a befitting tribute to his exemplary contribution," Karnataka Deputy CM posted on X.

"The people of Karnataka demand that the Government of India bestows Bharat Ratna upon former Karnataka CM D Devaraj Urs, who became the voice of the downtrodden in the state," he added.

Devavraj served two separate terms as Chief Minister for Karnataka.

Devraj Urs, born on August 20, 1915, was a senior Congressman and served as the first Chief Minister of Karnataka. He died on June 6, 1982 (ANI).

Karpoori Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country. (ANI)

