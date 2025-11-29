Bengaluru, November 29: Amid the power tussle over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar are meeting for breakfast on Saturday, intending to get closer to resolving the ongoing power crisis within the party. Following his breakfast meet, Shivakumar will travel to Delhi to meet the party's high command, including chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, CM Siddharamaiah has maintained his stance. "The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him (DK Shivakumar) for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he (DK Shivakumar) said that whatever the high command says we'll follow that..." Siddaramaiah said earlier on Friday. ‘I Am in No Hurry For Anything’, Says DK Shivakumar on Karnataka Leadership Tussle.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Ahead of Delhi Talks

VIDEO | Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) over breakfast at CM’s official residence Kaveri.#KarnatakaNews #KarnatakaPolitics (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/5iER1RywNt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2025

PHOTO | Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakuma) meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) over breakfast at CM’s official residence Kaveri. #KarnatakaNews #KarnatakaPolitics pic.twitter.com/CsoeL9cp9O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2025

Shivakumar in turn has reiterated his loyalty to the Congress and said that the party high command will take any decision regarding leadership in the congress-led state government. Congress is likely to discuss the crisis with the central leaders after the party's strategy group meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament on November 30. ‘Meet First, Then Come to Delhi’: Congress High Command Instructs Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru earlier, Shivakumar responded to questions about his supporters wanting to see him as the next CM."The party workers may be eager, but I am in no hurry. The party will take all the decisions."

He did not rule out a visit to the national capital, though he clarified that his trip would be to raise several key issues with the Congress leadership ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Nanjavadutha Swamiji, a spiritual leader from the Vokkaliga community, visited Shivakumar's residence on Friday and publicly backed him amid apparent tussle for the post of Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have been exchanging cryptic posts on social media, with Siddaramaiah emphasising that "a word is not power unless it betters the world" and Shivakumar stating that "word power is world power." Shivakumar is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years.

The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision. The tussle, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has pushed each side's loyalists to lobby for their leaders' claims to the state's top post.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)