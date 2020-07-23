New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to an accused in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in February, saying that the police failed to give any satisfactory reply to what evidence has been found against him.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka And Andhra Pradesh Report Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Vinod Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount.

“On inquiry being made from the IO (investigating officer) by this court, it has been stated by the IO that the applicant (Kumar) was not seen in any of the videos. It is also admitted by the IO that the applicant has been arrested in this matter only on account of the fact that his name is there in the FIR.

Also Read | Air India Says No Employee to be Laid Off, No Reduction in Basic Pay, DA or HRA: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

“When the IO was further questioned about any material against the applicant then the IO could not give any satisfactory answer thereto,” the court said in its order.

It directed Kumar not to make any endeavour to threaten the witnesses or tamper with evidence in the case.

It also directed him to regularly attend the court hearing.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality and the facts that the applicant is the permanent resident of Delhi, the investigation in the matter being complete and the trial is likely to take long time and no useful purpose would be served by keeping the applicant in incarceration, the applicant (Kumar) is accordingly, admitted to bail…,” the court said.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Kumar's counsel told the court that he has not been seen in any video footage and the investigation in the case was complete.

His lawyer further said that the trial was going to take a long time to be completed in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Ram Chander Singh Bhaduria, appearing for the state, opposed the bail plea saying Kumar was named as an accused in the complaint filed in the case.

Kumar was arrested on April 17 in the case related to riots in Karawal Nagar in February. He was booked for offences of rioting and unlawful assembly.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)