New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The teachers of Delhi University's St Stephen's College have adopted a resolution that the college should approach the minority commission and the women's commission following the trolling of some members of a students' cell on social media.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court lawyer had claimed that the college cancelled an invite to him for an interactive session at a leadership conclave after a group of students of its Gender Studies Cell objected to it.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

An online news article talking about the event and similar instances was shared on Twitter, following which the members of the cell faced trolling and even their contact details were shared on the microblogging platform.

A meeting of the Staff Association of St Stephen's College was held online on March 11, where the issue was discussed.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Foundation Course Function at LBSNAA Tomorrow.

"The association took strong exception to the fact that personal information of staff and students, including names, addresses and phone numbers, were made public on Twitter," said Nandita Narain, its president.

The association said the issue should be brought formally to the attention of the minority commission as well as the women's commission for their intervention.

The staff association also resolved that a Staff Council meeting should be held to discuss these matters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)