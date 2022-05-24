New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A group of Kashmiri Pandits whose shops were shifted to the INA Market here met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and were assured that their grievances would be redressed.

The Kashmiri Pandits said there was a problem with electricity at their shops.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Anti-National Act, Plot Against Country, Says BJP.

Kejriwal directed that if there is no transformer at the site, one should be installed immediately.

"Whatever expenditure is needed will be spent by the government," he said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

He further said that if compensation of the 17 people whose shops have been shifted has been withheld, then it should also be released at the earliest.

They handed over a memorandum to the chief minister and stated, "We were shifted by the PWD Flyover Division in the INA market. But the newly allotted Kashmiri Migrant Market has not been able to get electricity connections till now. Instead of providing electricity to our 36 shops, the power company issued the estimates of unaffordable amounts for the electricity installation and power connection."

They said that they were also promised compensation for shifting of shops.

"Other markets have received compensation per shop. But we have not been given any relief in kind or in cash. We hope that you will personally look into the matter yourself and direct the departments to provide electricity connections to 36 shops with compensation without any delay," they said.

The chief minister further heard all the demands put forward by the Kashmiri Pandits in depth and directed the officers to redress them immediately.

"We only know how to run the government. We do not do votebank politics. All we need is your love and blessings. I understand your concerns. Consider me as your elder brother. I will always stand by the community," Kejriwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)