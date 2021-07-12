New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) Department has invited tenders for the empanelment of NGOs willing to undertake community interventions aimed at identifying vulnerable children, including those orphaned by the Covid pandemic, and bringing them into the safety net.

The empanelled NGOs will be assigned activities with reference to the geographical area and the number of children for whom interventions are needed, according to the Expression of Interest issued by the department.

The last date for the submission of entries is July 22.

"Expression of Interest is invited for empanelment of Non-Governmental Organisations/Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) willing and prepared to undertake community interventions aiming to identify and wean out the vulnerable children including children adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and bring them into the safety net following the protocols of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015," the Expression of Interest stated.

The NGOs will be required to undertake campaigns for street children using print or visual means of information, education and communication (IEC), street plays and other innovative means of information dissemination for public awareness.

They will be tasked with identifying and profiling the vulnerable children, resource mapping and matching their needs, mentoring and fostering childcare through protection and participation and creating access to medical and mental healthcare, among other things.

The NGOs will have to facilitate access to vital supplies and Covid protection equipment like face masks, sanitisers, hand soap and educate on Covid-appropriate behaviour, personal hygiene and sanitation and provide assistance for the continuation of education, special education, higher education and skill development.

Other job areas will include following up and mentoring for educational accomplishments and career guidance, maintaining digital records to track and monitor a child's well-being and linkage to schemes and services.

The NGOs will also be required to conduct 'Bal Samvad' with street children to identify issues of concern and enable them to help themselves.

The WCD Department has framed a policy for the welfare of street children in view of the pandemic situation which stresses the role of various stakeholders in promoting Covid-appropriate behaviour and generating awareness about the disease.

The policy encourages the direct participation of civil society organisations and highlights their role in identifying hotspot areas and distributing masks.

