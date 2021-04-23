Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday distributed COVID-19 kits containing a mask, hand sanitiser, and soaps among the people in Chennai.

He also distributed 'Kadha' among them.

Earlier on Wednesday, expressed concern over the "differential pricing" for Covishield vaccines to be procured by the Centre and the states, calling it 'discriminatory' and urged the union government to ensure common prices for all.

"The differential pricing for vaccines between Union and State Governments is discriminatory and defeats the objective of universal vaccination. Urge @PMOIndia to ensure common vaccine prices for all," he said in a tweet.

States must also receive central funding to procure vaccines as per their needs, he added.

His statement comes after the Serum Institute of India (SII) announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. (ANI)

