Coimbatore, Sep 14 (PTI) BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday said the revised power tariff has seriously affected the common people, small-scale enterprises and textile industries in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK in its 2021 election manifesto had promised to replace the system of bi-monthly payment of electricity bills with a monthly one to ease financial burden on people, she said.

However, after coming to power, the DMK forgot its manifesto, Srinivasan said in a statement here.

The ruling party is now facing the anger of public for increasing the power tariff and that too by convening meetings by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), she alleged.

Those who participated in meetings convened by TNERC, which sought views from a wide spectrum of people on proposed hikes, had opposed any increase in tariffs, stating that it was difficult to revive the industries that have been affected by the pandemic over the last two years, the BJP leader said.

The MSMEs, textile and engineering industries were particularly hit by the pandemic, she said.

