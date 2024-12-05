New Delhi, December 5: The Delhi Metro rail corporation on Thursday afternoon restored all necessary services and restored the signalling cables on the Blue Line metro.

Taking to social media X, DMRC wrote in a post "Blue Line Update: Necessary work to restore signalling cables has been carried out on the affected section and services are running normally now on the Blue Line since 01:38 PM." Delhi Metro Update: Delay in Blue Line Services Between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Due to Cable Theft.

This comes in after a delay occurred in the Blue Line services of the Delhi metro running between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar due to a cable theft issue, as per DMRC. "Blue Line Update: The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours at night. Since the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there will be some delays in services. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time."

The cable theft led to the regulation of the metro from Dwarka sector 21 to Noida Electronic City, as per DMC. DMRC had also issued an advisory for the passengers and said that the trains would be running at restricted speeds in the section resulting in the bunching of the trains due to the cable theft. Delhi Metro Update: Delay In Services On Blue Line Due To Cable Theft Between Moti Nagar And Kirti Nagar, DMRC Issues Advisory.

However, the normal train services would be available on the rest of the sections of the Blue Line, as per DMRC. Any public inconveniences during the daytime were regretted. Necessary repair would be undertaken during the night time after the closing of the revenue services.

Taking to social media X, DMRC wrote in a post "Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting int bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line."

