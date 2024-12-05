Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line faced disruptions on Thursday due to cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that restricted train speeds in the affected section would cause delays throughout the day. Officials stated that the issue could only be resolved after operational hours. DMRC has advised commuters to plan their journeys with extra travel time in mind and apologised for the inconvenience caused. Efforts are underway to address the issue promptly and restore normal services. Airport Check-In at Delhi Metro Stations: DMRC Introduces Check-In Services for International Flight Passengers at 2 Stations; Check Timings, Features and Other Details Here.

Delhi Metro Update

Blue Line Update The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night. Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 5, 2024

