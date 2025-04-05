New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways to procure Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems (AWPMS) for use across railway depots, a statement issued on Saturday said.

These advanced systems will help in automatically measuring train wheel profiles and related parameters, thereby improving efficiency and reducing the need for manual inspections, the DMRC said.

The agreement was signed at Rail Bhawan on April 4 by DMRC's General Manager (Business Development) Shiv Om Dwivedi and Executive Director (Mechanical Engineering - Modernisation and Development) Jayant Kumar from the Railway Board, the statement said.

According to the MoU, the DMRC will procure, supply and install four AWPMS units for the Indian Railways.

The DMRC has already proposed system specifications and will also handle testing and commissioning at sites designated by the Indian Railways, the statement mentioned.

The AWPMS technology was first installed by the DMRC at the Mukundpur Depot in July 2023, it mentioned.

The system enables non-contact, real-time measurements of wheelset geometry using laser scanners, stepper motors and a dedicated server, it said.

It highlighted that the fully automated system minimizes human involvement and sends alerts when abnormalities are detected in wheel profiles.

The DMRC is expected to complete the installation at four Indian Railways depots within 18 months, the statement said.

