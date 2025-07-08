Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) A 32-year-old doctor of a state-run hospital jumped into the sea from Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge between south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

A massive search operation has been launched in the sea to trace the doctor who has been missing since Monday night, an official said.

He said Dr Omkar Bhagwan Kavitke, a resident of Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai working at the state-run JJ Hospital, allegedly jumped into the sea after parking his car on the bridge.

Officials at the Atal Setu control room received a call around 9.45 pm, following which a team from the Navi Mumbai police and other search and rescue agencies rushed to the spot, the official said.

Police found a car with the doctor's mobile phone in it, he said, adding that CCTV footage confirmed his identity.

The search operations to trace the missing doctor have been underway for more than 12 hours.

