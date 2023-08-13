By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Doctors should refrain from purchasing likes and followers on social media, the recent set of guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said.

The guidelines were issued for the professional conduct of registered doctors of modern medicine recently notified by the ethics and medical registration board under the country’s apex regulator National Medical Commission (NMC).

"Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) should not directly or indirectly indulge in the practice of purchasing “likes” and “followers” or paying money so that search algorithms lead to their name being listed at the top or registering on software programs (apps) that charge fees for higher ratings or soliciting patients,” it said.

It further said that doctors should avoid discussing the case studies of patients’ treatment on social media states NMC guidelines, "RMPs should avoid discussing the treatment of patients on public social media or prescribing medicine to patients on the public social media platform.

“If a patient approaches doctors through public social media, the doctor should guide the patient toward a telemedicine consultation or in-person consultation as the situation warrants,” it added.

According to the guidelines issued by NMC, doctors should not post even pictures of patients on social media.

"RMPs should not post patients’ photographs or scan images (ct/pet scans) on social media. Once an image is posted on social media, it becomes data that is owned by the social media company or the general public. RMPs should refrain from sharing images of healed/cured patients, or surgery/procedure videos or images displaying impressive results under any circumstances,” it added.

The social media guidelines have been issued for the first time for doctors in India lay 11 points under Conduct of RMPs on social media.

"The broader principle of medical ethics should guide the use of social media by RMPs. RMPs need to distinguish between telemedicine consultation and social media," it said

The notification further said that all written and visual communication should be truthful, respectful, and professional.

It also said that RMPs can provide information and announcement on social media.

“However, the information should be factual and can be verified. The information should not be misleading or deceptive, nor should it exploit the patient’s vulnerability or lack of knowledge,” the guidelines added.

It also said that RMPs’ behaviour on social media towards their colleagues should be guided by general principles of medical ethics on professional behaviour.

However, it clarified that doctors are only allowed to share educative material.

"RMP is allowed to share educative material for the information of the general public. However, communication should be limited to the expertise of the RMP,” it said. (ANI)

