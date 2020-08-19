Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Doctors who signed the autopsy report of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput are now receiving a torrent of abuse, threats and allegations.

Screen-shots of the autopsy report which had names and mobile numbers of the five doctors from Cooper Hospital here have found their way to social media as conspiracy theories about Rajput's death began to do the rounds.

While the doctors were unavailable for comment, president of the Medico-Legal Association of Maharashtra, Dr Shailesh Mohite, said they were receiving abusive phone calls and messages for the last few days.

Some media reports said that callers accused the doctors of taking bribe to `suppress' the truth in the report.

"The dean of Cooper Hospital Dr Pinakin Gujjar informed me about the harassment of five doctors who signed the PM (post-mortem) examination report," Dr Mohite told PTI.

"The hospital's landline numbers were also flooded with similar calls.

"I feel that firm legal action should be taken against such trolls, as some of them have gone ahead and found personal details of these doctors and shared screenshots on social media platforms," Dr Mohite said.

"It is unfortunate that doctors have to go through such harassment and their families are being targeted," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld transfer of an FIR registered by Bihar police in the case to the CBI, and said the central agency alone will probe the cases related to the actor's death.

