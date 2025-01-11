Doda/Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) A police officer on Saturday said all security formations in Doda have been put on "maximum alert" ahead of Republic Day and in view of presence of two groups of terrorists noticed in the hilly district's higher reaches last year.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta also said police have intensified their operations against anti-national elements, particularly over ground workers (OGWs) who have been aiding militants. Police have chargesheeted nine such individuals in the past two weeks.

Five security personnel and four terrorists were killed last year in Doda, which has seen an increased instances of militancy recently.

"Doda borders several districts and the Himachal Pradesh so divulging exact numbers of terrorists operating in the district is not possible … The heightened security measures have been put in place to combat militancy," the SSP told PTI.

He said the past attacks confirmed the presence of two groups in the higher reaches last year.

"All security checkposts are on high alert, especially in view of the upcoming Republic Day. The formations in the periphery of the district are on maximum alert and our focus is on anti-national elements to dismantle the terror ecosystem," Mehta said.

Referring to the chargesheet filed against nine arrested OGWs, he said the focus is to cut off the logistical support to terrorists and weaken their capabilities.

"This crackdown is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and security of the region's residents," he said.

The SSP said all accused have overtly or covertly supported the terrorist groups in the district by giving them food and other logistics.

