New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday issued a notice to the Regional Director of Education (RDE) over the alleged denying of admissions to a group of allotted weaker section/disadvantaged group (EWS/DG) category students by some private schools.

"It has been brought to the notice of higher authorities of DoE that some private unaided recognised schools where EWS/DG/CWSN category candidates allotments were made for the entry-level classes are denying admission and status of such allotted candidates have not been found updated on Management and Information Systems (MIS) module," the circular said.

The DoE has directed the RDEs to call a meeting of heads of schools and principals with respective district DDEs for ensuring admission of the allotted students and direct the schools to update the status on the MIS module by April 19.

The DoE has further asked the RDEs to provide a status report to the Private School Branch by April 21.

