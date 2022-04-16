Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): As many as 54 cases of dog bites have been reported in two days in a district hospital of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

"Till yesterday (April 14), we had 30 cases of dog bite, whereas, till this noon (April 15) we have administered 24 patients with the injection of Rabies," Dr Sameer Kirar, District Hospital, Vidisha told ANI on Friday.

"Four patients with severe dog bite injuries are still undergoing treatment," he added.

A video of 5-year-old Arya Agarwal surfaced after a dog in the Nandwana area bit her. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Also, Pulkit Mali, 6, has also been admitted to the district hospital after being critically injured by a dog on the main road, near Tilak Chowk Jama Masjid.

After repeated incidents of stray dogs injuring people in the locality, the locals have demanded immediate action by the municipality to combat the dog menace. (ANI)

