Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) here on Thursday posted to November 9, the application of Customs Department to include Khalid Muhammad Ali Shoukri, an Egyptian national who was an employee at the UAE Consulate as an accused in the dollar smuggling case.

Earlier the Customs found that Khalid, head of the UAE Consulate's finance division, had carried USD 1.90 lakh to Cairo via Muscat on August 7, 2019.

Earlier on November 3, the Customs department had moved a Kochi court seeking permission to include Khalid Muhammad Ali Shoukri, an Egyptian national who was an employee of the UAE Consulate, as an accused in the Dollar Smuggling Case.

According to the Customs, Kerala Gold Smuggling Case accused Swapna Suresh has illegally smuggled USD 1,90,000 from Kerala to abroad. Swapna had used her ID card of the UAE consulate to illegally transport the money.

The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of Kerala gold smuggling case. (ANI)

