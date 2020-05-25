India News | Domestic Flights Begin 2 Months After Lockdown; Vistara Operates First Flight to Bhubaneswar

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): With the resumption of domestic flight operations, Vistara Airlines on Monday started its operation with the first flight to Bhubaneswar from the national capital.

Vistara Air UK-785 departed for Bhubaneswar with 95 passengers at 6:50 am on Monday. ANI also boarded the flight to Bhubaneswar to know the airline's preparations and to get passengers feedback.

Biju Janata Dal (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty was also on board the flight with his family members.

"I was in Delhi since the Parliament's Budget Session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha. I missed my constituency, I missed my people," Mohanty told ANI.

It is mandatory for all passengers in the aircraft to wear a face shield and masks.

"I am working in a hospital in Bhubaneswar. I have to go to Bhubaneswar and join my job there. I do not agree with these people who are criticising the resumption of flight operations, but it is mandatory to take safe flight and necessary care," a passenger said.

Another passenger added that she is a student and came to India from Singapore.

"I am a student and was studying in Singapore. I decided to come back to India and I was suggested to be in quarantine for 14 days as per protocol. Finally I got a flight and after a long time I am going to my home," she said.

The cabin crew was spotted wearing PPE kits as per the government health protocol.

"We have had a different experience today. This is not our (usual) dress, but we have to follow the health protocols. People were wearing masks, gloves and face shield. All passengers followed the rules," an in-flight supervisor told ANI.

The Central government has announced the resumption of domestic flight operations from today in a phased manner. (ANI)

