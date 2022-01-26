New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): After Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders said BJP doors are always open for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, he refuted the invitation by stating the party should give this invitation to those 700 farmers' families whose houses were destroyed during farmers protest.

"Don't give this invitation to me. Give it to all those 700 farmers' families whose houses you have destroyed," RLD chief tweeted.

His remarks came after Shah said that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the wrong path.

Referring to the RLD-SP alliance for Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma after the meeting told ANI, "On (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary, he (HM Amit Shah) said that there are many possibilities after the polls. For now, he has chosen a party. People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP's doors are always open for him."

He further said that BJP wanted to welcome Jayant Chaudhary to the party but he has chosen the wrong path.

"We wanted to welcome (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary to our home (BJP) but he has chosen the wrong path," the BJP MP added.

Amit Shah's meeting with Jat leaders from Uttar Pradesh concluded at BJP MP Parvesh Verma's residence today.

Earlier, RLD formed an alliance with Samajwadi Party to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on February 10.The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

