India News | Don't Take COVID-19 Outbreak in Containment Zone Lightly: Cong

Panaji, Jun 3 (PTI) The outbreak of COVID-19 at a containment zone in Goa's Vasco town should not be taken lightly and the entire town should be sealed, state Congress spokesman Trajano D'Mello said on Wednesday.

The state government on Monday declared Mangor Hill area of Vasco town in South Goa district as a containment zone after six members of a family tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said 40 more people from the area tested positive for the disease.

Sawant said the "local transmission" was due to the fault of one family, and ruled out community transmission.

DMello said the outbreak of COVID-19 at Mangor Hill should not be treated as an isolated case.

"The chief minister is in denial, that it is not a community transmission but only a local transmission. Such a statement from the chief minister when the link of contact history is not yet established is confusing and therefore, things cannot be taken lightly, he said.

DMello claimed some reports suggested that one of the COVID-19 patients from Mangor Hill area is in fish fertilizer business and he recently came in contact with fish trucks bringing consignments from Karnataka.

His contacts have not yet been established. In such a situation, the staff working at the state border for last so many days on different shifts will have to be screened and immediately put under home quarantine till the tests with results are completed, he said.

DMello said most people from Mangor Hill area are workers/labourers who go around anywhere for work.

Therefore as a stringent precautionary measure, it is suggested that the entire Vasco town be sealed, he said. PTI

