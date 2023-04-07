Bathinda, Apr 7 (PTI) Concerned by the deployment of heavy security here, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Friday asked the Punjab government to not try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi.

The Jathedar called a special gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib on Friday to discuss the role of Sikh and Punjabi journalism, Sikh media contribution, and challenges the state is facing at present.

The gathering comes at a time when concerns about the rise of secessionist forces in the border state are being expressed, especially in the wake of a major law and order breach in Ajnala Police Station attack led by radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been declared a fugitive by police.

Addressing the gathering, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, said because of the security strictness, only a fraction of the usual number of devotees has come here this time ahead of Baisakhi.

"Every year, we see a big gathering which starts from April 5 (for Baisakhi). But (at present), the number of 'sangat' is just 10 per cent. The reason is the panic created by the government," he said.

"I want to tell the Punjab government through this platform that this strictness has created a panic, and it should be ended," he asserted.

Apparently referring to certain media reports, the Jathedar said, "earlier they said Amritpal Singh will surrender here. Now they will start saying that he will surrender on Baisakhi day, and an attempt will be made to create panic in his name. The government should avoid it."

The Jathedar said when such a situation is created, it does not affect only the image of Punjabis and Punjab, but also the government which is ruling Punjab. "At least save your image."

The Jathedar said leaves of police staff in Punjab have been cancelled and they have been asked to be present for duty. "All of them have been sent to Damdama Sahib. What will happen here?" he said.

Punjab Police has cancelled leaves of all its staff till April 14, said sources on Friday.

Baisakhi, one of Punjab's biggest festivals in north India, marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of harvest season.

On the day of the festival, people across Punjab offer prayers at gurdwaras.

Security has been stepped up in Talwani Sabo in Bathinda ahead of Baisakhi.

