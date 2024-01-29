Pune, January 29: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane told a Hindu Jan Aakrosh gathering in Solapur that he would back their aggression to the hilt and to not fear the police since his "boss" stays in "Sagar Bungalow", the official residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, holds the home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government. Love Jihad Row: Nitish Rane and Abu Asim Azmi Get Into Heated Argument Outside Maharashtra Assembly (Watch Video)

At the rally in temple town Pandharpur on Sunday, Rane told the gathering he had come to stand by the Hindu community and that they must work without any fear of police action. "We have not come here to interfere in anyone's work. I want to tell all 'jihadis' to stay where you are and not confront us because we have been taught in our religion how to wipe you out," Rane said. Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Using 'Dalit' Word in TV Interview

'Don’t Worry About Police’

"If any policeman messes with you just because you are a Hindu, then slap him across the face. I am assuring you we are with you. The government is with you," the Kankavli MLA said. "I can give you this confidence in front of the police that no can mess with me as our boss is sitting in Sagar Bungalow," Rane said referring to Fadnavis.

