The Maharashtra Budget Session 2023 is currently underway, amid this BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi got into a fierce fight on the issue of love jihad. The two leaders clashed right outside the Maharashtra Assembly. Nitesh Rane complained to Abu Azmi that a madrassa was being set up in the green zone. " You have to agree there is love jihad after seeing it. Tell me the date and time, I will take you there," Rane said. To this, Azmi replied I will take you to 50 places to tell you that this is a lie. Abu Asim Azmi, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra President, Receives Death Threat Over Phone Call For Supporting Aurangzeb.

Nitish Rane and Abu Azmi Get Into Heated Argument:

