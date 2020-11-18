Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) The draft electoral rolls for the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam were published on Wednesday, containing 2.24 crore voters, including 1.17 lakh first-timers.

Publishing the list, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Nitin Khade said the rolls have been prepared keeping January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April of next year. "It is also intimated that all eligible Indian citizens, who will be attaining the age of 18 years with respect to 01.01.2021 as the qualifying date, may apply for registration of their names as voters," the CEO said.

The draft as on Wednesday included a total of 2,24,39,522 persons, including 1,10,13,774 females, an official release said.

According to the electoral rolls, the gender ratio in the state stood at 964 compared to 954 as per the census of 2011, it added.

The rolls comprised names of 1,17,051 persons in 18-19 years of age, who will be the first time voters in the Assembly polls.

There are a total of 28,61,763 senior citizens in the list, including 3,15,023 persons above 80 years of age.

The draft list was prepared against 28,205 polling stations across the state, which witnessed an increase of 76,020 electors from the last final roll published on February 14 this year, Khade said.

The 2016 elections in the state gave a fractured mandate and no party has an absolute majority in the current assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the single largest party with 60 MLAs at present, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have 14 and 12 lawmakers respectively.

The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

The opposition Congress has 23 MLAs, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the House in Assam.

