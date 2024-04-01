Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1 (ANI): DMK leader Dindigul Leoni on Monday said that the DMK government has played a significant role in empowering women, allowing them to flourish in various fields.

"In the past, women were confined to their homes, and even studying medicine required knowledge of Sanskrit, which seemed unrelated to the field. However, the Dravidian model of governance changed this narrative, enabling women to hold positions such as Mayor, collector and IG," he said while campaigning in Arapalayam here for CPI(M) candidate Venkatesan.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cheated the country for 10 years.

"India has had various Prime Ministers. But I have never seen a PM like PM Modi. So far, he has dressed in 60 different turbans. I have never seen any Prime Minister dressed like this," he said.

Leoni also attacked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"Edappadi Palaniswami sang bhajans for Modi for four years. Palani Swami lost Jayalalithaa who was his thumb. Then he lost Sasikala and OPS. He also lost the BJP who was given protection for him. Now Edappadi Palaniswami has lost all his fingers and is left with only one finger," he said.

He said that PM Modi comes to Tamil Nadu again and again without sleeping because of the fear of failure after seeing the momentum of the INDIA alliance.

"Even if Prime Minister Modi rents a house and stays here, he cannot even get a deposit money back by contesting on the lotus symbol from Tamil Nadu," he said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday came down heavily on the ruling DMK for adhering to dynastic politics and "not fulfilling most of its poll promises".

"DMK formed the government by giving fake promises to the people. The DMK government has not even fulfilled 10pc of its poll promises," Palaniswami said while addressing a public meeting at Sholinghur in Vellore district.

"If the Nobel Prize should be given to someone who utters lies it should be given to Chief Minister Stalin," he added.

Slamming DMK for choosing its top leader from one family, he said that Tamil Nadu is not anyone's family property.

"Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and after that, DMK chose his son MK Stalin as its chief ministerial pick. Now Udhyanithi Stalin is a minister and he has been sent across Tamil Nadu for campaigning. Is Tamil Nadu your father's asset?" Palaniswami said.

"This is a democratic country. Your (DMK's) dreams won't be fulfilled. In a democratic country, there is no space for dynasty politics. People would keep a full stop for dynasty politics with this election," he added.

With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, the principal opposition party in the state has intensified its campaign training its guns against both the DMK and its former ally BJP. (ANI)

