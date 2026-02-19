New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India's human spaceflight programme achieved a key milestone with the successful qualification level load test of Drogue Parachute for Gaganyaan programme at Rail Track Rocket Sledge (RTRS) facility of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.

According to the Ministry of Defence release, RTRS is a specialised dynamic test facility being used extensively for high-speed aerodynamic and ballistic evaluations.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 20: Timings for 2nd Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

The test was conducted on February 18 2026, with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), DRDO, alongside various TBRL's dedicated teams.

The RTRS dynamic test, simulating qualification level loads which are higher than the maximum flight loads, shows the additional design safety margin of the parachute.

Also Read | Delhi Govt To Impound And Scrap Overaged Vehicles, Know How to Save Your End-of-Life Vehicle.

The test proves India's expertise in designing and manufacturing high-strength ribbon parachutes, a release added.

The achievement once again highlights TBRL's immense contributions by providing advanced test facilities, instrumentation and technical expertise for space and defence programmes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, ISRO and Industry on the successful qualification test for Gaganyaan Drogue Parachute and said that the test is another big step in furthering the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Further, the Secretary Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO have congratulated the teams associated with the successful qualification level load test of Drogue Parachute for the Gaganyaan programme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)