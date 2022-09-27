New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The DRDO on Tuesday successfully flight tested the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The VSHORADS is an air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The DRDO conducted two successful test flight of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on September 27 from a ground based portable launcher at the integrated test range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests," the ministry said.

"The missile, meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor," the ministry said on the Man Portable Air Defence System.

The design of the missile including launcher has been optimised to ensure easy portability.

"Both the flight tests have completely met the mission objectives," the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners and said this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

