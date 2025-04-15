New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) 651 kW Waterjet Propulsion System, designed by Larsen Turbo under the Technology Development Fund scheme, has successfully completed preliminary sea trials aboard the Indian Navy's Fast Interceptor Craft.

In a post on X, " A key milestone under @DRDO_India's TDF scheme. The 651 kW Waterjet Propulsion System, designed & developed indigenously by @larsentoubro (Precision Engineering Systems IC) >70% IC content, successfully completed preliminary sea trials aboard Indian Navy's Fast Interceptor Craft."

Earlier on April 13, in a major success for the country, India joined the select League of Nations, including the US, China and Russia, with the capability of shooting down fixed-wing drones and swarm drones using a high-energy 30-kilowatt laser beam.

The successful trial of the Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system was showcased at the National Open Air Range (NOAR), Kurnool, mastering the technology of disabling missiles, drones and smaller projectiles, Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials told ANI here.

Success has put India in the exclusive and limited club of nations that possess the high-power Laser-DEW.

Speaking with ANI, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said, "As far as I know, the United States, Russia and China have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system."

Kamat said that this is just the "beginning of the journey", adding that DRDO is working on a number of technologies "that will give us Star Wars capability."

"This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon... We are also working on other high-energy systems like high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulses. So we are working on a number of technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies," Kamat said.

Indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging the fixed-wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple-drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae.

The lightning speed of engagement, the precision, and the lethality delivered to the target within a few seconds made it the most potent Counterdrone System.

DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad, developed the system along with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL, academic institutions, and Indian industries. (ANI)

