Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai, in a statement, said they have recovered 628 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.2 crore from a passenger arriving from Venuzula at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

"Further investigation is underway to trace other members of this international syndicate involved in the illegal smuggling of drugs into India," said an official of the DRI

Acting on "credible inputs," officers of DRI intercepted one male Venezuelan passenger suspected to be carrying drugs on January 16.

"A total of 57 capsules containing 628 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs. 6.2 crore, were recovered and seized from him, "it added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered after he was arrested on January 18, the statement said. He has been remanded to judicial custody, it said. (ANI)

