Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized 306 live exotic animals that attempted to be smuggled into India from Thailand in contravention of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) at the Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, a consignment, declared to contain live ornamental fishes was intercepted by officers of DRI at 4 am on friday at the Air Cargo Complex, Sahar, Mumbai.

A total of 100 turtles ,62 tortoises ,110 snails ,30 juvenile crabs and 4 sting ray fishes which were concealed with the declared ornamental fishes, were recovered, DRI said in its a statement.

The tortoises and turtles recovered belong to the species Greek Tortoise, Red Footed Tortoise, Asian Spurred Tortoise, Yellow Spotted Turtle, Albino Redear Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle and Red bellied Short Head Turtle, it said.

Further action under wildlife law for rehabilitation of the exotic animals is being taken in consultation with officials of the Wildlife Crime Control bureau (WCCB) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Maharashtra, it added. (ANI)

