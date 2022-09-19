Gurugram, Sep 19 (PTI) A 34-year-old driver working with a private company was allegedly strangled to death by his acquaintance while they were drinking liquor together late Sunday night in Naharpur Rupa area.

The father of the deceased alleged that he was killed over personal enmity. An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station, officials said Monday.

Also Read | Monkeypox Spread in India: 14th Case of MPV Reported in the Country, 9th in Delhi, Say Official Sources.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Narender alias Vicky, a resident of Shiv colony, Naharpur Rupa. He was working as a driver with a private company and was a father of two.

On Monday morning, his body was found lying in bushes near a trailer parking in Transport Nagar after which police reached the spot.

Also Read | Cheetahs in India: Previous Attempts To Breed Big Cats, Brought From Abroad, In India Including In Junagadh Zoo Were Unsuccessful, Say Officials.

According to the complaint filed by Ramsharan alias Billu, father of the deceased, his neighbor Naresh alias Kalu had enmity with his family.

“My son Deepak has been missing for around five months and the wife of Naresh alias Kalu was also missing at the same time.

"Naresh has doubts that his wife eloped with my son Deepak. To take revenge Naresh alias Kalu murdered my son Narender," the father alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Naresh alias Kalu under sections 302 (murder), and 201 (hiding evidence) of IPC at Sadar police station.

“We kept the body in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted by tomorrow by a board of doctors. Prima facie, he was strangled to death. We are on job and the accused will be arrested soon”, said Sandeep Balhara, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sadar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)