Guwahati, Mar 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with drugs worth Rs 20 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

About 66,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a house in Raj Gobindpur area near the state's border with Mizoram, he said in a post on X.

Sarma congratulated the state police for the successful operation.

Yaba, also called the 'crazy medicine', is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

