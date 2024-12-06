Kohima, Dec 6 (PTI) The Nagaland Police has destroyed drugs worth over Rs 34 crore at Dimapur, an official said on Friday.

The Drugs Disposal Committee (DDC) carried out the destruction of seized narcotic and psychotropic substances at the Dimapur Municipal Council dumping ground on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Babri Masjid Demolition Day: Security Heightened Outside Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in View of 32nd Anniversary of Mosque Demolition.

The destroyed drugs include brown sugar and heroin, crystal meth and opium straw. Methamphetamine or meth is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

“These banned drugs were seized in 79 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 across police stations under CP Dimapur,” the official said.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Along With Deputies Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

The destruction was carried out in the presence of senior officials, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)