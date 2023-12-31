New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): An e-rickshaw driver died after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by a traffic policeman in Delhi's Mayapuri area, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the deceased e-rickshaw driver has been identified as Amit Jha (42).

Also Read | Germany Undeterred by Global Turmoil -- Scholz.

The police officer, identified as Mukesh Kumar (45), was reportedly in an inebriated state when he hit the e-rickshaw on Saturday, they said.

Based on this, a case under IPC Sections 279 (for rash driving), 337 (for causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the accused police officer, they said.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Raids Hamas Intel Headquarters in Khan Younis.

We are further looking into the case, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)