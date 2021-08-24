Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday placed under suspension a DSP-rank official, against whom senior police officers had recently recommended departmental action for alleged lapse related to the security of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Though the order did not mention the reason for Shamsher Singh's suspension, the action against him has come days after the dera head was taken to AIIMS in Delhi under heavy police escort for some tests.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail of Haryana's Rohtak district and was taken to the Delhi hospital as the required tests were not available in Rohtak.

Police officer Shamsher Singh, who was in-charge of the security arrangements for the Sirsa dera head, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, a government order issued on Monday said.

The dera chief, 53, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

The dera chief has been facing some health issues recently. Earlier, he was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for some tests. He spent a few days at the private facility.

Earlier in May, he was admitted to the PGIMS after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation. He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

