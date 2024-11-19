New Delhi, November 19: The ongoing protest by DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors continues to disrupt public transportation amid worsening air quality in Delhi on Tuesday. The air quality in the national capital has remained in the “severe plus” category since Sunday, with AQI readings consistently above 450.

A major inconvenience for public bus commuters was aggravated on Tuesday, forcing them to take cabs and bike taxis, as a strike by the DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors demanding equal pay and better working conditions led to a disruption in public transportation. Responding to the development, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai requested the DTC employees to work together, citing a medical emergency' due to pollution. DTC Bus Strike: Delhi Transport Corporation Forms Committee To Address Workers’ ‘Equal Pay-Equal Work’ Demands Amid Protests (Watch Videos).

"I am in touch with those people (DTC employees), and I want to request that they know that this is a medical emergency and we all need to work together," Rai said. The Delhi Transport Corporation formed a committee of officers on Monday to consider the demands and grievances of the contractual employees. The DTC also requested the DTC Karmachari Ekta Union to provide a letter related to the demands or grievances of the contractual employees at the earliest for presenting it before the committee. DTC Bus Accident: Uncontrollable Delhi Transport Corporation Bus Hits Person and Police Constable in Civil Lines Area (Watch Video).

The strike came as a response to growing dissatisfaction among DTC's contractual employees. The situation escalated over the weekend when female employees at the newly inaugurated all-women 'Sakhi Bus Depot' in Sarojini Nagar initiated a protest, demanding equal pay and job security. Their grievances highlighted the stark wage disparities between permanent and contractual staff. The protest gained momentum as male employees joined in, amplifying the call for better working conditions and fair treatment.

Watch: Delhi commuters are facing hardships as DTC bus strike disrupts travel; overcrowded metros are adding to the chaos A commuter says, "We've been dealing with this situation since morning. Usually, we travel by bus, but today we couldn't find any. We had to take an…

Protesters are demanding that the government address their key issues, including regularisation of their jobs, implementation of equal pay for equal work, and basic salary plus dearness allowance (DA) adjustments. Additionally, they are asking for job security measures to prevent arbitrary transfers to distant locations, which place an extra burden on contractual employees.

