New Delhi, November 19: Amid the protest by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees demanding 'Equal Pay-Equal Work' and a permanent job guarantee, the DTC has formed a committee and urged all the contract workers to submit their updated demand letter for consideration by the committee.

"You are requested to make this available quickly to present the latest demand letter related to the demand of contractual employees to the committee," the letter from DTC said. DTC Bus Accident: Uncontrollable Delhi Transport Corporation Bus Hits Person and Police Constable in Civil Lines Area (Watch Video).

DTC Bus Strike in Delhi

Commuters Face Major Inconvenience

Watch: Delhi commuters are facing hardships as DTC bus strike disrupts travel; overcrowded metros are adding to the chaos A commuter says, "We've been dealing with this situation since morning. Usually, we travel by bus, but today we couldn't find any. We had to take an… pic.twitter.com/5XV3ZE7aRJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2024

Employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have been holding a protest over issues of regularisation of contractual staff and 'equal work-equal pay'. On Monday, a woman employee said, "We have only one demand - why can't we be made permanent employees (of DTC)? The employee union is also with us. We also seek cooperation from workers of cluster buses."

Another contractual employee of DTC said, "Our main demand is equal pay for equal work and job security. A permanent employee gets much more money for the same work. We are not able to sustain our livelihood with this low salary. No person from the government of the department has come to meet us yet." Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Leader Gopal Rai Pleas for Cloud Seeding To Break Smog Layer, Seeks Meeting With Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

The protestors raised slogans," Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Equal work, Equal pay". "Give a guarantee of the 60 years of employment," they demanded. The protests came on a day when Delhi Minister for Transport, Kailash Gahlot, resigned from the Aam Admi Party.

Notably, Kailash Gahlot, in his resignation letter, criticised the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advance its own political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi. He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever, and expressed concern over controversies like the "Sheeshmahal" issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi."

Kailash Gahlot also cited internal challenges and unfulfilled promises, including the failure to clean the Yamuna River. He criticised the party's shift from serving the people to prioritizing political ambitions, which he said has hindered basic service delivery in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)