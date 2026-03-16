Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The first look of 'The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens ka Aagman' starring actor Jackie Shroff has finally been unveiled, instantly transporting audiences back to the magic and imagination of childhood.

Set against the lively backdrop of school life, the first look beautifully captures the innocence of growing up. It's a world where imagination runs wild and every ordinary day can turn into an extraordinary mission. The clip follows the tale of a school student who speaks about a secret in his family.

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In the final moment, Jackie Shroff leaves audiences intrigued with a playful tease, leaving many wondering - "Is he the superhero? And what does the mysterious 'aliens ka aagman' hint at?"

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"It also taps into a deeply nostalgic memory we all share, those unbelievable, sometimes absurd stories our grandparents told us growing up. Stories we often laughed at, sometimes refused to believe, yet secretly wished were true. The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens ka Aagman brings that very wonder alive on screen, reminding us of a time when the line between reality and imagination felt beautifully blurred," the makers said, as per a press release.

Speaking about the film, Jackie Shroff shared, "As kids, we all grew up listening to the wildest stories from our grandparents, stories that sounded unbelievable, yet filled our hearts with wonder. This film captures that spirit of imagination and innocence beautifully. Being part of a story that celebrates childhood curiosity and family togetherness was truly special for me, and I hope audiences experience that same joy when they watch it," the press release quoted.

Presented by Zee Studios, written and directed by Manish Saini, 'The Great Grand Superhero' is produced by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films.

'The Great Grand Superhero' stars Jackie Shroff, Prateik Smita Patil, Mihir Godbole, Shivansh Chorge, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Kumar Saurabh, Bhagyashree Dasani and Sharat Saxena.

The film is slated to release this summer. (ANI)

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