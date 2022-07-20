New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Two new hostels with capacity to accommodate 1,000 students were inaugurated at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Wednesday.

With the inauguration of the new hostels, DTU can now house 1,105 girls and 1,605 boys.

The hostels -- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel-- were inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“The number of students in DTU has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. In such a situation, it is important for us to expand our facilities to accommodate more and more students,” Sisodia said during the inauguration ceremony.

The newly constructed hostels are said to be equipped with fully furnished and air conditioned rooms, a TV Room, a gymnasium, indoor games area, a reading and internet room, a dining room, a parlour, an activity room, and a guest room.

Sisodia said that the expansion will further bolster the “world-class education” being provided by DTU and help the university nurture its students better.

The Kejriwal government aims to provide world-class higher education and professional education to all the students who are joining state universities and facilitating good accommodation for them is a very important part of it, Sisodia said.

“If students studying in Delhi government's state universities require any facilities which are important for their professional development and growth, the Kejriwal government will provide complete funding support for it,” the minister added.

