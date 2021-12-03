New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi University on Friday released cut-offs under its third special drive to fill vacant seats in reserved categories.

Before this, the university had conducted two special drives on November 24 and November 13. The varsity has not shared the admission data for the previous two lists.

Till the fifth cut-off list, 74,667 students had secured admission. Candidates can apply under the third special drive on December 4 and 5.

Colleges will release the merit list on their website and candidates will have time till 5 pm on December 8 to make payments.

The colleges have declared cut-offs to fill vacant seats for categories of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, economically weaker sections, people with disabilities, Kashmiri-migrant and Sikh Minority.

“SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/KM/Sikh minorities candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of colleges of the university during any of the preceding cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and special drive – 1 and 2, may be considered for admission under the special drive–3, provided seats are available in the said category," Delhi university (DU) guidelines said.

According to the guidelines, no candidate who has already secured admission will be allowed during the special drive to change college or course.

"Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including special cut-off, special drive – 1 and 2) will not be allowed to participate in the special drive-3, which means candidates who are already admitted in any programmme or college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive -3," the guidelines said.

In case the number of candidates applying for a particular programme in a college is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit list as per the ‘Best of Four/Three' required for the programme, state the guidelines.

"The college will approve the candidature only on the basis of merit and availability of seats. The list of approved SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/KM/Sikh minorities candidates will be uploaded on the respective College website,” the guidelines said.

In case of a tie for a seat, the tie-breaking rule shall be applied. The candidate with higher percentage of marks -- aggregate of best five subjects including one language -- in the qualifying examination will be considered first for admission, the guidelines stated.

If the marks are same the second tie breaker rule will come inti effect which is the candidate with the earlier date of birth, as mentioned in class 10 certificate, will be considered for admission, stated the guidelines.

