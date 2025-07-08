New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The second phase of Delhi University's undergraduate admission process under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025 began on Tuesday, with over 2.65 lakh students already registered on the admission portal.

According to data shared by the university, 2,65,213 candidates had registered on the portal by 5 pm on July 8, while 1,85,791 students had successfully completed Phase I of the process.

The university has kept both Phase I and Phase II open until July 14, allowing students who have not yet registered to complete the initial stage alongside preference-filling in Phase II.

The candidates have been advised to exercise caution while listing programme and college preferences, as these choices will directly influence seat allocation.

In addition, a one-time correction window has been introduced for those who have already submitted Phase I. Open from Sunday until 11.59 pm on July 11, this facility will allow students to make changes in a single attempt before final submission.

The university will release simulated ranks at 5 pm on July 15 to help students gauge their standing. A short preference-change window will follow until 11.59 pm on July 16.

The first CSAS allocation list is scheduled for release at 5 pm on July 19, and the candidates will have time until 4.59 pm on July 21 to accept their seats.

The university has also announced timelines for subsequent verification, fee payment, and allocation rounds, depending on seat availability.

The academic session is set to begin on August 1.

This year, DU is offering 71,624 undergraduate seats across 79 courses in 69 colleges.

To increase flexibility, subject combination rules have been relaxed. Students can now qualify for admission using either one language and three subjects or two languages and two subjects, with the best CUET score taken into account.

An “auto-accept” feature has also been rolled out to ensure that students do not lose their allotted seats due to delays in manual confirmation.

Students are advised to regularly check admission.uod.ac.in for all updates.

