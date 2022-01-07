New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The controversy surrounding the government-backed colleges flared up yet again as teachers slammed the city government for not releasing full grants.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) members on Friday held a 'Jan Sunwai' and a protest during which teachers from the 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the government, shared their woes while other panelists, too, questioned the government.

AAP MLA Atishi had earlier in a statement said the government had released the funds well ahead of time but alleged financial mismanagement in colleges.

Hem Chand Jain, Principal of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, said, "Our college required Rs 37 crore for paying salaries and for maintenance work. But, we received a grant of only Rs 22 crore. We were also supposed to give arrears under the seventh pay commission, but the government refused money."

He countered Atishi saying, "...These are false allegations."

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said he has been hearing about the issue for the last two years.

He said he had raised the issue in the House and had even personally spoken with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

"This has been going on for some time. I will vouch for it that I will always be there with you and will raise the issue on whatever platform I will have to," he assured the forum.

Nisha Rana, a faculty member of the university, said teachers are committed to their work and they go to college whenever need arises even during the pandemic.

"We have been working despite not getting salaries. The Delhi government wants to control the university colleges like the way they control their schools and universities," she said.

She even went on to allege that teachers from these 12 colleges are being denied admission in hospitals as they are aware of their financial condition.

"I have suffered due to the government's education model. I, like many of our other faculty members, had taken ill during the second wave of COVID-19. The hospital bill was around Rs 3-4 lakh. I had submitted it to the college authorities but have not received my reimbursement," a faculty member said.

DUTA president AK Bhagi said the issue is in the limelight for nearly four years but the teachers remained patient.

"It has only been two years since they started raising the issue," he said.

Some of the faculty members said they wanted to take up the matter with the education ministry.

