Thiruvananthapuram, January 7: Former senior bureaucrat and retired IAS officer Thomas Mathew will be penning the biography of Indian industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata.

Mathew retired from service as additional secretary to then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2016. He had worked in Kerala in a few departments and was a favourite official of Congress veteran K. Karunakaran, here in his heydays. Ratan Tata Shares Picture Of Taj Employee Sharing Umbrella With Stray Dog During Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai, Calls It 'Heartwarming Moment'.

According to sources in the know of things HarperCollins has won the rights to publish the work to be spread over two editions at a cost of Rs 2 crore. While the publisher has got the rights only for the print edition, the OTT rights and for film scripts and such other things, Mathew will hold the rights.

