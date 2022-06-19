Lucknow, Jun 18 (PTI) Dynasts and "rioters" are going to get a lesson in Azamgarh, said UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh hitting out at the Samajwadi Party ahead of the bypolls to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Singh, who is also the state Jal Shakti Minister, said this addressing an election rally.

He said the SP's candidate is "namdar" while the BJP's candidate is "kamdar".

According to a statement, Singh alleged the land which was once famous for its sages became famous as the base of terrorists under the the SP regime.

The Azamgarh parliamentary fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the state Assembly earlier this year.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Dharmendra Yadav, a cousin Akhilesh Yadav, for the bypolls

The SP had won all 10 seats in Azamgarh district in this year's Assembly elections.

